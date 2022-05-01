Macon man holds anti-violence rally in Tattnall Square Park

Carl Myers says he's walked the streets of his community for almost two years sharing words of wisdom with residents

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is encouraging his community to stop the violence and choose peace.

On Sunday, Carl Myers told 13WMAZ why he decided to step up to the plate.

"The way the city is moving right now, I feel like we need more of this. More of coming together, more congregating, more raising awareness about the different things and the resources available to the community," Carl Myers said.

The rally was held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Carl says he's walked the streets of his community for almost two years sharing words of wisdom with residents and offering them contacts that will help them and their family.

He says he appreciates community leaders, like Earnestine Broady, who mentors him as well.