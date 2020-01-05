MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach early Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at Davis Homes located at 572 Short Street Circle around 2:30 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that the victim, an unnamed 28-year-old man, was fighting with another man when the man shot the 28-year-old in the stomach.

The shooter left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.