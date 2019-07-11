MACON, Ga. — A man was injured Thursday afternoon after being shot in the cheek outside a Macon hotel.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. outside the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive.

She says the unidentified male victim was shot once in the cheek and then was taken to the Navicent Health Urgent Care building at 3400 Riverside Drive for medical attention, prompting a police and ambulance response.

She says, so far, no one is in custody for the shooting and investigators are working to get more information.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

RELATED: UPDATE: Mother, toddler daughter in critical condition after south Macon shooting

RELATED: Investigator charged with passing contraband to accused corrections officer killer

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.