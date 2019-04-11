MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend five years in prison after paying a woman for sex and then impersonating a GBI agent.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Andrew Lee Wright pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation and pandering Monday.

After entering his plea, Wright was sentenced to five years in prison – the maximum sentence – on the charge of impersonating an officer. He will also serve one year concurrently for pandering.

CASE HISTORY

Wright was driving around Houston Avenue on Nov. 6, 2017 when he picked up a woman.

The pair engaged in a sex act in exchange for money from Wright. At some point during the encounter, he told the woman he was a GBI agent and showed her a photo of a badge on his phone.

After he was reported to law enforcement, authorities went through Wright’s phone and found a photo of a GBI badge.

He had prior convictions in Houston and Twiggs counties in 2002 from a similar incident where he committed sex offenses against a teenage girl and pretended to be a firefighter.

