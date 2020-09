Deputies say Ryan Humphrey of Macon was traveling down Riverside Drive when he lost control of his car and hit a bus stop and utility pole.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single car accident that happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Deputies say Ryan Humphrey of Macon was traveling down Riverside Drive when he lost control of his car and hit a bus stop and utility pole. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Deputies are still on the scene while crews work to replace the utility pole.