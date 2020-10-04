MACON, Ga. — A 53-year-old Macon man died from his injuries after a car accident Thursday night.

According to a news release, the accident happened at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

It was reported to deputies that 26-year-old Dontavious Anderson and his passenger, 53-year-old Carlos Coleman, were going north on Houston Avenue.

They collided with a Nissan Frontier driven by 52-year-old Timothy Mills, who was going west on Eisenhower.

All three men were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Mills and Anderson are currently in stable condition. Coleman died at the hospital from his injuries.

The accident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

This is a breakdown of Georgia's coronavirus-related deaths

Update: Macon teen shot to death, 16-year-old charged with murder