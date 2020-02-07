Macon man killed in accidental shooting

He was reportedly handling a gun when it discharged and he was shot in the eye

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man died early Thursday morning after a gun he was handling discharged and shot him in the face.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Hidden Lakes Court.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as 30-year-old Wesley Faulks.

Faulks was reportedly visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was handling a gun, when it discharged and hit him in the eye.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and was pronounced dead by doctors around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, said Jones.

This story will be updated if we receive more information.