1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting on Mercer University Drive

24-year-old Trenton Harris was pronounced dead on scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Mercer University Drive Saturday night, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Deputies were called out to a drive-by shooting at 3229 Mercer University Drive, according to a release.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a group was grilling in the parking lot when an unknown vehicle drove by. Deputies say multiple shots were fired.

Deputies found 24-year-old Trenton Walter Harris unresponsive on scene.

Two other men, a 25-year-old and 23-year-old, were also injured in the shooting. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says both men are listed in stable condition.

This is the second homicide in Macon in the last 24 hours and the 17th homicide this year.

Coroner Leon Jones stated the shooting happened outside a beauty supply store on Mercer University Drive. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened down the street in a parking lot.

The shooting is still under investigation.