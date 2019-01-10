MACON, Ga. — An incident report from last week’s homicide in Macon sheds new light on what led up to the shooting.

On September 28, a deputy responded to the 400-block of Ibex Street around 5 p.m. for a person shot in the head.

When the deputy got to the scene, they found the victim, 62-year-old Willie Green Smith Jr., lying on the ground unresponsive but still breathing.

As fire rescue arrived to check for a pulse, a witness told the deputy that Smith and the suspected shooter, 57-year-old Michael Williams, were seen arguing over $20.

The witness said the two men argued inside the home and then the argument moved into the street. Smith tried to get into his car, and then he was pushed by Williams before being shot, according to the report.

Williams then got in his truck and drove away from the scene.

He was arrested less than an hour later and taken to the Bibb County jail where he's being held without bond on a murder charge.

