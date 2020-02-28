MACON, Ga. — A Macon man fatally shot himself Thursday night as deputies were executing a stalking warrant.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900-block of Markingham Drive.

Deputies say they were contacted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office about two aggravated stalking warrants that were issued earlier Thursday.

Peach County asked Bibb County to assist in serving the warrant, and Bibb also had a warrant out for the man’s arrest that was issued on Monday.

When deputies got to the home of Lake William Greene III, they say he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

They say he declined all communication with negotiators and after three hours of trying to talk to him, the SWAT Team entered the home and Greene shot himself.

No one else was home at the time of the incident, and no one else was injured.

