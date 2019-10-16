MACON, Ga. — A Macon man died after being crushed in machinery at a south Macon factory.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said it happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Nichiha USA plant on Avondale Mill Road.

He said Willie Bonner, 59, died about an hour later at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jones says Bonner worked for a temp service, Premier Staffing Unlimited.

He says Bonner was knocked back by a robotic arm onto a conveyor belt, and then crushed by a machine.

The plant, owned by a Japanese corporation, manufactures fiber-cement panels. About 200 people work at the plant.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it's available.

