Macon man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of pregnant woman sitting in van

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was sitting in a van on Appling Court back in 2021.

A release from the District Attorney Anita Howard's Office said that 41-year-old Jeremiah Wayne Waller pled guilty before his trial was supposed to start.

Back in June of 2021, Patricia Ellen Gamboa was shot, which resulted in her death along with her unborn fetus's. Gamboa was already a mother to a two-year-old at the time.

According to the DA's Office press release, Gamboa had been with friends when they spotted a missing vehicle that belonged to one of them.

While the three friends were waiting for law enforcement to show up, the DA's office says Waller came out of a house across the street and started shooting at the van. One of the shots hit Gamboa in the head, killing her.

The friends tried to get Gamboa to the hospital in time and flagged down an EMT to help on the way there.

The DA's office says witnesses identified Waller as the shooter. During an interview with law enforcement, they say Waller also admitted he shot at the van and then got rid of the gun.

Waller was a previously convicted felon and was not legal to own a gun.

Waller was charged with the murder of Gamboa, the feticide of her unborn child, the aggravated assaults of the two other friends and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He received a sentence of life in prison.