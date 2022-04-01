Macon man pleads guilty to taking over 12-year-old girl's Facebook profile to distribute child porn

He met the victim, a 12-year-old girl from Tennessee, on Instagram in 2018.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is headed to prison after blackmailing and taking over a 12-year-old’s Facebook account to get and distribute child porn.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Anthony Brown pleaded guilty to production of child pornography Thursday. He now faces up to 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and he must register as a sex offender for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

CASE HISTORY

Brown met the victim, a 12-year-old girl from Tennessee, on Instagram in 2018. He told investigators she sent him nude photos, and then he later threatened to share the photos with her parents under an alias on Facebook.

He proposed a deal in exchange for her Facebook log-in information and began demanding more explicit content from her.

The investigation began in Jan. 2019 when the GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about material being shared between her account and a 57-year-old man.

Brown was arrested at his residence (also his place of employment), the Intown Suites, in July 2019. He admitted to assuming the girl’s identity on Facebook to chat with her friends and family, as well as to distribute explicit material.

“The facts in this case are terrible, but, sadly, all too common. The epidemic of child sexual exploitation online is such that parents must empower themselves and their children with information and take the necessary proactive measures to protect themselves from online predators,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.