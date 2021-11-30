Macon man sentenced to 18 years in prison for exchanging child porn with kids on Facebook

The investigation into Deon Moore, 37, started back in May 2017.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation, but the investigation into Deon Moore, 37, started back in May 2017.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, an Ohio mom called police after she found texts and Facebook messages he exchanged with her 12-year-old daughter. In those messages, he sent her nude photos and asked to meet her.

Investigators with the FBI and Fairburn (Ohio) Police found Moore was using Facebook to find victims under several aliases; including Sharod King, Nathaniel Ellis, Jazmine Ellis and Sharde Carter.

In May 2018, he began talking to a 10-year-old girl in fourth grade. In this instance, he was pretending to be a teen girl in Atlanta and they exchanged explicit videos. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Moore's victims ranged in age from 10-16 and he knew their ages.

He started conversations with more than 1,300 people on Facebook – 80 engaged in longer conversations and 30 of those were children. Four of them sent child porn to Moore, and others sent explicit photos.

He must register as a sex offender after his release, and there is no parole in the federal prison system.

“Moore thought he could hide behind a computer to con and exploit underage girls, but that will not stop the FBI and our partners from pursuing and putting away child predators like him,” said Alex Santiago, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.