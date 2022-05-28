Macon man reported missing found dead

MACON, Ga. — A man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead.
According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call right before 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a body found in a clearing of an overgrown field near Broadway and Greter Street.
Coroner Leon Jones says 46-year-old Abraham Lincoln Simmons III was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the field his body was found at is across the street from a family member's home.
His family reported him missing on Friday. He was last seen by family members Thursday when he left to pay a vehicle payment, according to a press release.
Bibb County deputies say they're still investigating his death.
"It's undetermined if it's self-inflicted or a homicide," said Lt. DeFoe.
The coroner says an autopsy will be scheduled for next week to determine the manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.