MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened Saturday night at 10:44 p.m.

According to a news release, a man entered the Wendy's at 1073 Gray Highway showing a firearm. Before he demanded money from a clerk he fired a shot into the floor of the fast food restaurant.

Once the man got the money he ran away before deputies arrived. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 478-751-7500.