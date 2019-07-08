MACON, Ga. — A judge sentenced a Macon man to 25 years in prison Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court for multiple counts of child molestation.

43-year-old Larry Lowe, Jr. pleaded guilty to engaging in sex acts with a girl, beginning when she was five years old.

Evidence says the molestation took place between January 2010 and September 2016, and investigations began after other adults found out about it.

The girl gave details of the abuse during an interview at the Crescent House Child Advocacy Center.

Evidence also shows Lowe molested another girl, who is now an adult, beginning at the age of five years old as well.

A judge sentenced Lowe to 40 years total, with the first 25 in prison, and Lowe must follow sex offender terms of probation after then.

