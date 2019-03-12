MACON, Ga. — A Macon man living illegally in the United States is headed to prison after pleading guilty to molesting a teenager.

According a news release, 40-year-old Andres Marcos was sentenced Tuesday to molesting a 15-year-old in 2018.

He was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of another sex-related crime.

He’s sentenced to 40 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison. He also faces deportation upon his release because he is not a United States citizen, says the district attorney’s office.

Marcos engaged in sex acts with the 15-year-old between April 21-27, 2018. A member of the girl’s family set up a hidden camera, which ultimately caught the sex acts between the two.

The recording was turned over to authorities as part of the investigation.

