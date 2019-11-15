MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend the rest of his life in prison after raping a woman in Feb. 2018, hours after he tried to rape another woman.

According to a news release, the trial of 30-year-old Jamal Rowe began Tuesday.

It took jurors around an hour Friday to find him guilty of rape, criminal attempt to commit rape, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of burglary.

After his conviction, a judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus an additional 50 years.

CASE HISTORY

A woman was sleeping on the sofa at her Clinton Road apartment when she heard a knock on her door.

She cracked the door open to speak with the man outside, who forced his way inside and dragged her to the bedroom.

The woman told jurors she screamed for help, but the attacker choked her and threatened to kill her.

The attack was interrupted when a neighbor knocked on the door because he heard loud noises below him.

The neighbor heard the woman cry for help, so he ran to call police. He then tried to chase the attacker he saw leaving the woman’s apartment.

Two hours later, a woman was cleaning her apartment on Graham Road after putting her daughter to bed.

She heard a knock at the door and cracked it open to talk to the man. He pushed his way inside, threatened her with a knife, choked her and raped her multiple times.

During the assault, the rapist told the victim he was 28 and hadn’t had sex in awhile because he was in prison. He then grabbed a handful of condoms and left.

Two days later, on Feb. 7, an investigator saw a man matching the suspect’s description and clothing.

He confronted the man, then identified as Jamal Rowe, and found a knife near the scene as well as a condom from the second victim’s home on him.

Both the neighbor from the first scene and the victim from the Graham Road rape identified Rowe in a line-up.

He was also 28, and had been released from prison four days before the sexual assault.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Criminal History: Chester Burge accused of killing wife and having affair with male chauffeur

Historic trial in Hancock County gave birth to the wealthiest black woman in Georgia in the 1800s

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page