MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of molesting a boy back in November 2016.

According to a news release, it took jurors less than two hours Wednesday to convict 36-year-old Reginald Williams of two counts of aggravated child molestation. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Williams was a guest in the boy’s home in November 2016. When the boy was later interviewed about allegations of molestation, he said Williams asked him if he was single or had sex before.

Williams then grabbed the boy and forced him to participate in sex acts. The boy said Williams put a pillow over his head to muffle the screams and threatened to hurt him and his family if he told anyone.

A teacher and counselor testified the boy’s behavior changed after the incident, because he became angry and got into fights.

“Because of this boy’s bravery in coming forward and the jury’s verdict, a sexual predator won’t ever be able to hurt another child,” said District Attorney David Cooke.

