MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail without bond after an argument turned violent earlier this week.

According to a news release, it happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2400-block of Holland Drive.

It was reported to investigators that a 50-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and 19-year-old man were home when the woman got into an argument with her son, 27-year-old Rominique White, over money.

The news release says that during the argument, White fired shots at the people in the house before leaving the scene.

While deputies were on the way, they saw a car at the corner of Bloomfield Drive and Rocky Creek Road. They stopped it and detained White. They also found the gun the shots came from, according to the release.

He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond now.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

