MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has started a petition to get lights installed at Central City Park.

More than 500 people have signed the petition so far. Seth Lloyd says skaters would like to skate during the summer once the sun goes down, but can't because of the lack of lights. Clark says during colder months, the days are shorter, which means they need more light at night. He is hoping to bring the petition to commissioners.

"For the most part, I really just want the city to understand there are a lot of people that live in the city and from other states completely that want the lights installed. It is not something that just I want or just friends of mine want, it is literally something from the get-go, when we built the skate park, it was something to draw revenue to the city of Macon," Lloyd said.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Bibb County said: