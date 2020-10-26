Macon man hit by car on Pio Nono Avenue

The 64-year-old male walked into traffic and was hit by a car on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after he walked into traffic Sunday night and was hit by a car.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the 64-year-old Macon man was hit by a Honda Civic in the 4200 block of Pio Nono Avenue.

The victim was transported to Navicent Health Medical Center and was pronounced dead by staff.

No one else was injured during the accident and no charges have been filed.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.