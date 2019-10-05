MACON, Ga. — The long road to recovery continues for a man shot in the head at a nightclub on New Year's Eve 2017. Kevine Wilson says his life changed forever on Dec. 31 more than a year and a half ago. His mother, Rosemary Gamble, has pictures and videos of him in the hospital after someone shot him in the head.

A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a fight broke out at at Rodeo Bar and Grill around 4 a.m. when someone started shooting.

"When I got here, the doctors told me four times to unplug him because there's nothing they can do," said Gamble.

Gamble says she prayed until her son woke up from a coma.

"By the grace of God, and I have faith in him and I still do. My son is able to sit up, he's taken a few steps," said Gamble.

Wilson still struggles to eat, walk, and speak.

"I just want somebody understand what I have to go through every day," said Wilson.

Since the shooting, Gamble says her son has to take 13 pills three times a day. He says he still has bullet fragments still in his brain. The pills help with pain and seizures and relax his muscles.

"He's trying so hard. He just wants to get up and go on with his life. That's all I want is someone to step up and explain to me what happened to my son," said Gamble.

Wilson says he was working as a security guard at the nightclub. Police never caught the shooter. Gamble says they've racked up more than $20,000 in medical bills.

An affidavit from the company that owns the nightclub says,"Anthony Adams and AA Entertainment, LLC did not have any worker's compensation insurance or premises liability insurance on December 31, 2017 for 4035 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31206 in Bibb County, State of Georgia, nor was I required to have any workers' compensation insurance."

"I'm struggling every day to maintain a life for my son by myself," said Gamble.

Gamble says she uprooted her life in Chicago to take care of her son in Macon. She says they don't have a car and she has to walk to and from the grocery store, but she says she's grateful because her son has come a long way. Wilson says he was in the hospital for about four months.