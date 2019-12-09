MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested at a motel Wednesday night and charged with shooting a man inside a tent earlier that day.

According to a news release, deputies found and arrested 37-year-old Lester Conrad Summers Jr. at the Econo Lodge on Chambers Road around 11:30 p.m.

Right now, investigators do not know what led to the shooting. Summers is charged with aggravated assault and is being held without bond.

Man in critical condition after west Macon shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the woods near the intersection of Harrison Road and Chambers Road around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found 28-year-old Marques Slocumb in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the Medical Center and listed in critical, but stable condition.

It was reported that Slocumb was in his tent when an unknown person shot him, and he crawled out into the road.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

