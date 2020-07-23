Macon man wanted for Krystal shooting arrested in Kroger

Officials went to arrest him at his apartment when he ran into the Baconsfield Kroger and hid in a stock room

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man wanted for a shooting that happened in a Krystal parking lot is now in custody.

According to a news release, Bibb deputies and US Marshals arrested 28-year-old Trevon Davis on charges of aggravated assault Thursday afternoon.

The release says officials were told Davis had returned to his apartment at 720 Tidewater Circle.

When they moved in to arrest him, he ran to the Baconsfield Kroger and was found inside a stock room.

After a struggle with law enforcement, Davis was arrested.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault.

He is also charged with theft by receiving and cruelty to children from an unrelated case. He is being held without bond.

The aggravated assault charges stem from a shooting that happened at the Krystal location on Riverside Drive near downtown Macon on July 14.

At the time it was reported a 28-year-old woman got into a friend’s car to go home when her estranged husband, identified as Trevon Davis, allegedly shot at the vehicle.

The woman was hit multiple times in her upper body and was hospitalized.