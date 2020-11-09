Macon man wanted in Bibb County shootings

The sheriff's office says the shootings happened between June and this month, and they involved shots being fired into cars and houses

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding 21-year-old Jacorey Meadows.

According to a news release, Meadows is a person of interest in several shootings that happened around Bibb County between June 28-September 10.

Investigators say that, in each case, shots were fired into homes and vehicles.

Meadows is around 6’2” tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

If you know where he is, you can call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 478-803-2446 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.