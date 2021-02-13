MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man wanted in the shooting on Mikado Avenue last weekend.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman turned himself into deputies Friday.
A warrant for Girtman's arrest was issued Wednesday after three men were shot on the 4200 block Mikado Avenue on February 7. The men were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.
Girtman was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. Girtman is being held without bond at this time.