According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman turned himself into deputies Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man wanted in the shooting on Mikado Avenue last weekend.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman turned himself into deputies Friday.

A warrant for Girtman's arrest was issued Wednesday after three men were shot on the 4200 block Mikado Avenue on February 7. The men were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.