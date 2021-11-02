Macon man wanted for woman’s gas station murder arrested in West Virginia

Officers in West Virginia arrested him on drug charges after a traffic stop and found he was wanted for a murder while fingerprinting him

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The search for a man wanted in a Macon woman’s 2020 gas station shooting death has finally come to an end, several states away.

According to the Beckley Police Department in West Virginia, two officers stopped a taxi for traffic violations around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

While speaking with the people inside, officers smelled marijuana and a K9 officer indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers searched it and found nearly 60g of meth, 17g of crack, 7g of heroin, marijuana, a digital scale, and two guns. One was reported stolen and the other had the serial number removed.

The two backseat passengers, 20-year-old Henry Albritton and 20-year-old Adairius Copeland, were both arrested after giving officers fake names and ID. The police department says fingerprinting the men revealed their true identities.

While fingerprinting Albritton, officers found he was wanted for murder in Macon.

Those charges stem from an incident at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue back in July.

Nadia Andrews, 28, was sitting in her car when someone fired shots at her. She later died at the hospital.