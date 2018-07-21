The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a man they say is connected to a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to a The Bibb County Sheriff's release, deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on the 3600 block of Case Street in Macon.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found John Willie Ellison, 28, shot in the chest area.

According to witnesses, the suspect Montago Javon Mann ran away headed towards Mumford Road. Mann was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Mann was armed with a black handgun.

Paramedics took Ellison to the Navicent Health Center. He is currently listed to be in critical, but stable condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

