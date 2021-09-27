Macon Marine veteran remembered with balloon release

Derrick Parks lived in Macon his entire life, attended Northeast High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation.

MACON, Georgia — A family remembered a late veteran with a special tribute Monday.

Folks gathered at the Jones Brothers Mortuary Chapel to hold the funeral service and balloon release for veteran Derrick Bernard Parks.

Parks lived in Macon his entire life, attended Northeast High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation.

Parks received a heart transplant a few years ago and is in the museum on the cardiovascular floor at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Parks’ sister, Kwajalyn Cornelius-Grace, says she will remember her brother as being a man of faith.

“He was a man of faith. He believed in his God until the end no matter what happened. All the trials he went through, it didn't matter, he stayed joyful and faithful at all times,” she said.