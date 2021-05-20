Macon mass vaccination site to shut down Friday

You can still get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's 8 state-run mass vaccination sites close at the end of the day Friday after three months of administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Those include two sites here in Central Georgia -- one in Bibb County and one in Washington County.

"We were basically in operation to try and help get that big push and get people vaccinated," Kerry Futch, the site coordinator at the Macon mass vaccination site off of Eisenhower Parkway, said.

53,640 vaccines later, their job is complete.

He says back in February when they began offering vaccines, they saw a big crowd, but it quickly died down.

"Now that there are a lot more places offering the vaccine, we just see that our services are no longer needed and we can start focusing our resources somewhere else," Futch said.

Thaddeus West tried to get his vaccine in Macon in March, but ended up going to Twiggs County because everywhere was booked.

Shortly after he got his shot, Macon's mass vaccination site opened.

"When they first opened, the line was way up Eisenhower Parkway, and I was glad to see that. I hate to see now that people have kind of stopped coming to get their shots," West said.

West says the mass vaccination site was a good opportunity that more people should have taken advantage of.

"It allowed all of those who wanted to get their shots to come get them and not have to go as far as I had to go for mine," West said.

Futch says you still have one last day to take advantage.

You can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Right now, we're only scheduled to have a little over 150 appointments tomorrow, but we encourage anyone, if you're eligible, if you've had your first dose, even if you've had it somewhere else and you're eligible for your second, come out. We'd be more than happy to give you that vaccine," Futch said.