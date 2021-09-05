Macon Mayhem announce dates, times for 2021 President's Cup games

Tickets for the two matches will cost you $10 each and the Centreplex will be at 100% capacity

MACON, Ga. — If you want to catch the Macon Mayhem in the 2021 President’s Cup Finals this weekend, it’ll cost you just $10.

The team announced home dates and times for the finals against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Tuesday.

Game two of out of the ‘best-of-three’ series will be played Saturday, May 15 at the Centreplex with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Centreplex.

Tickets for both games will be $10, except for glass seats and suite seats. The game will be played at 100% capacity for the playoffs, however socially distant seating will still be available upon request at the front office.

You can get tickets through Ticketmaster here, or in-person at the Macon Coliseum box office.

Need group tickets? Contact the front office at 478-803-1592 or email Zack Smith at zsmith@maconmayhem.com

If you're looking to watch the first game but don't want to make the drive down to Pensacola, Fall Line Brewing Co. in downtown Macon will be having a watch party on Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. They're located at 567 Plum Street.

In 2017, the Mayhem took home the President's Cup after beating out the Peoria Rivermen 2-0 in the series. It was only the team's second season.