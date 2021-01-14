Macon Mayhem postpone two upcoming weekend games

This weekend's matches have been suddenly postponed and new dates are still in the works

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mayhem have postponed both home games this coming weekend.

According to a press release from Mayhem, the game on Jan. 16 against the Birmingham Bulls and Jan. 17 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers are postponed because of Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) safety protocols.

They will also not be playing an away game scheduled for Friday against Pensacola. The Bulls will replace the Mayhem at that match.

The League Office is working with all teams involved on rescheduling the games to a later date, according to the release.

Any tickets purchased for home games will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com are refundable through the website’s dashboard.

For refunds on tickets purchased at the Macon Coliseum box office, call 478-751-9232.