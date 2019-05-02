MACON, Ga. — Students at Lindsey Elementary School got a fun surprise on Tuesday.

Macon Mayhem hockey players visited the school in collaboration with non-profit organization Chip'n Away @ Heart Disease to raise awareness for heart health.

Before reading to students, the hockey players talked about staying healthy and their lives as professional athletes.

"When I was a kid, I would always want professional athletes to come to my school and interact with me," says Sean Reynolds, a right wing for the Mayhem. "So in order to give back now that I'm in a position to do that is phenomenal."

Kids also got the opportunity to play a little bit of hockey with the players.

The organization's director, Cynthia Malone, also stopped by to talk to kids about the importance of taking care of your body.

Malone is the wife of late Warner Robins basketball coach Chip Malone, who passed away in 2015.