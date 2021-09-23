Macon mayor announces next county cleanup effort

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County wants to keep its streets free of trash.
Leaders started pushing the "Clean Streets Matter" initiative earlier this year and organized two countywide cleanups.
Now, they're doing it again, hoping folks will join in to get things cleaned up for the fall season.
Mayor Lester Miller says the purpose of the effort is to help make a cleaner, better community for everyone.
"This is not about household trash, this is not about the challenges we're facing each and every day during this pandemic in particular, about getting your trash and recycling picked up on time. This is above and beyond that -- this is thinking about other folks instead of thinking about yourself. This is thinking about the people who may live on the streets, people who walk to school every day, people have visited in our neighborhoods and our communities, to make sure it's a good place they may want to settle down in themselves," Miller said.
Mayor Miller says the next countywide cleanup date will be Saturday, October 23.
Leaders say it's the perfect opportunity to help get neighborhoods tidy before kids hit the streets for Halloween.