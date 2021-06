Macon mayor announces next round of blighted home demolitions

Miller announced a new list of rundown, burned out, or abandoned homes the county plans to tear down

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller announced a new list of rundown, burned out, or abandoned homes the county plans to tear down Wednesday.

Many are concentrated just outside of the downtown area.

Most of the properties have code violations going back more than 7 years.

Here are the buildings planned for the next round of demoltions:

Second Round

36 Brigham Street

90 Green Street

120 Comer Terrace

253 Pursley Street

308 Lincoln Avenue

320 Hydrolia Street

327 Penn Avenue

466 Cynthia Avenue

528 Heard Avenue

658 Pringle Street

931 Ernest Street

958 Elm Street

1070 Crescent Avenue

1115 Triple Hill Drive

1408 Walnut Street

1491 May Avenue

1744 First Avenue

1883 Fourth Avenue

1891 Fourth Avenue

2026 Lowe Street

2092 Third Avenue

2093 Walnut Stret

2168 Cedar Street

2232 King Street

2251 Clayton Street

2671 S King Street

2802 Houston Avenue

3205 Atkins Drive

3527 Brookdale Avenue

3772 Franklinton Road

4286 Marion Avenue

4290 Worsham Avenue

4302 Ashland Drive

688 Pringle Street

First Round – Still in Process