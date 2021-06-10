Macon mayor announces plan to reduce violent crime in county

The new initiative seeks to improve public safety by building on programs and initiatives that other organizations have already spearheaded.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller is set to announce a plan to reduce crime in the city Thursday morning.

A release from Macon-Bibb County says county commissioners, department heads, community organizations, faith leaders and other elected officials will be joining Miller for the announcement during a 10 a.m. press conference in Rosa Parks Square.

The release says it's all about introducing a new collaborative strategy to reduce violence.

“Reducing violent crime is a top priority for our community, and our governments, agencies, partners, and churches will be coming together, as one, to make people and our neighborhoods safer,” Miller said in the release. “This will be an historic moment as we work together to rise to this challenge.”

Miller will announce the name of the new initiative at the press conference.

The strategy seeks to improve public safety by building on programs and initiatives that other organizations have already spearheaded.

“Together, we can and will make Macon-Bibb County a safer place for all of us,” Miller said.