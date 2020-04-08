Watch Live: Macon mayor candidates Miller, Whitby face off in debate

Candidates Lester Miller and Cliffard Whitby will be debating questions based on the issues you told us were important to you in the Listening Lab

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, you’ll have a chance to hear from the two Macon-Bibb mayor candidates in a debate moderated by 13WMAZ’s Frank Malloy.

Over the last few weeks we’ve been airing stories from our interviews with the candidates on topics you told us were important to you in our Listening Lab.

The Listening Lab traveled to nine different areas in Macon-Bibb County earlier this year and you met us there – as well as online – to complete a survey telling us what in the community concerned you most.

Your first chance to hear candidates Lester Miller and Cliffard Whitby debate on 13WMAZ will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will be streamed live on our website and on the 13WMAZ Facebook page.

If you are unable to watch the debate live on Tuesday night, we will be airing it 5 p.m. Wednesday on 13WMAZ.

The last day of early voting in Macon-Bibb County is Aug. 7 and then election day will be held the following Tuesday on Aug. 11.

To see if you're registered to vote and where your precinct is, click here.