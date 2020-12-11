Macon mayor, commissioners spar over renaming Macon City Auditorium

Macon mayor-elect Lester Miller floated the idea of naming the auditorium after Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County committee voted to further discuss naming the City Auditorium after former Mayor C. Jack Ellis earlier this week in a 5-3 vote.

It will go to the full commission next week where it’s sure to be a hot topic.

Mayor Robert Reichert voted against the resolution in the meeting, saying the county typically doesn’t name things for people who are still alive.

They have, however, given exceptions when a person is ill, have made a great contribution, or are strongly connected to a project like the Elaine Lucas Senior Center.

Reichert says it would be “inappropriate” to name the Macon City Auditorium after Ellis.

“But to name something totally unrelated to the mayor's tenure while he is still very active in politics and may be a candidate for office in the near future,” said Reichert.

Commissioner Al Tillman, who sponsored the resolution, says it’s appropriate to name the auditorium after Ellis because he doesn’t think the two-term mayor will run for office again.

Tillman also says the county should name it after Ellis because of his contributions to the community and also to honor his military service.

"He's a military veteran...so it just was the choice between Terminal Station and then Rosa Parks Square that he helped name as well. It was taken so I said well, maybe the city auditorium, it's next door," said Tillman.

Mayor-elect Lester Miller said Wednesday that he wants the commission to put off the decision and name it after Macon music legend Otis Redding instead.

Miller says there needs to be more public input before renaming, and that the county should consider Redding because he had a connection to the auditorium.

“He certainly put Macon on the map, his family is still here, he performed in that auditorium and he was buried -- I mean his funeral services in that auditorium, so there's a lifeline of connectivity there,” said Miller.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will hold a public hearing from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the Chambers of the Government Center at 700 Poplar St.

Masks will be required and the county says only 20 people will be allowed to speak. 10 people in support, and 10 people against the resolution.