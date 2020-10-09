Macon mayor-elect Lester Miller announces transition team, survey for community members

MACON, Ga. — Macon mayor-elect Lester Miller has named 30 people who will serve as his transition team to help set up his administration.
At a press conference Thursday, Miller said they will spend the next two months getting public input and developing a plan for when he is in office.
“I am grateful to all of the talented, hardworking people who have agreed to serve on the Macon-Bibb Forward Transition Team,” said Miller.
He says the team will focus on five specific areas: education and workforce development; public safety; economic development; tourism and recreation; and diversity, inclusion and equity.
A short survey for members of the Macon-Bibb community can be completed online to help them guide the process.
You can find that survey here. Just scroll to the bottom where it says 'Public Opinion Survey.'
Here is the list of individuals on the transition team:
- Andrea Cooke – Director of Development and the Southern Center for Choice Theory
- Brenda Sutton Williams – Director of the Houston and Macon Judicial Circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program
- Cassandra Miller-Washington – Executive Director of Career and Technical Education at Bibb Schools
- Charise Stephens – Social entrepreneur and community leader
- Cyndey Busbee – VP of Public Affairs at Navicent Health
- Darius Maynard – Program Officer with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia
- Garin Flanders – VP of the Macon-Bibb Firefighters Association
- Gary Wheat – CEO of Visit Macon
- George McCanless – United Way of Central Georgia CEO
- George Greer – Attorney
- Gigi Weaver – Founder of Macon Vegans
- Henderson Carswell – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Colonel of Special Operations
- Henry Ficklin – Community leader and activist
- Jason Downey – Georgia Board of Education vice-chairman
- Julie Wilkerson – Executive Director of Macon Arts Alliance
- Katie Powers – Book ‘Em founder
- Leon Jones – Bibb County coroner
- Lisa Holmes-Hughes – Macon-Bibb Fire administrative support operations director
- Marc Whitfield – Local business leader
- Matthew Mckenna – SCORE Middle Georgia chairman
- Michael Bittick – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captain
- Robby Fountain – Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority board chairman
- Robin Parker – HCA Healthcare market director for communications
- Ron Shipman – Retired business executive
- Tanzy Kilcrease – Bibb Schools’ assistant superintendent of teaching and learning
- Tedra Huston – Executive Director of Macon-Bibb Enhancement Authority
- Tonja Khabir – Executive Director of Griffith Family Foundations
- Tony Rojas – Macon Water Authority president
- Weston Stroud – Macon-Bibb Transit planner
- Yvonne Williams – Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce CEO
