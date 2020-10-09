Macon mayor-elect Lester Miller announces transition team, survey for community members

Miller's transition team will focus on five specific areas over the next two months, and they're asking for your help in guiding the process

MACON, Ga. — Macon mayor-elect Lester Miller has named 30 people who will serve as his transition team to help set up his administration.

At a press conference Thursday, Miller said they will spend the next two months getting public input and developing a plan for when he is in office.

“I am grateful to all of the talented, hardworking people who have agreed to serve on the Macon-Bibb Forward Transition Team,” said Miller.

He says the team will focus on five specific areas: education and workforce development; public safety; economic development; tourism and recreation; and diversity, inclusion and equity.

A short survey for members of the Macon-Bibb community can be completed online to help them guide the process.

You can find that survey here. Just scroll to the bottom where it says 'Public Opinion Survey.'

Here is the list of individuals on the transition team:

Andrea Cooke – Director of Development and the Southern Center for Choice Theory

Brenda Sutton Williams – Director of the Houston and Macon Judicial Circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program

Cassandra Miller-Washington – Executive Director of Career and Technical Education at Bibb Schools

Charise Stephens – Social entrepreneur and community leader

Cyndey Busbee – VP of Public Affairs at Navicent Health

Darius Maynard – Program Officer with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia

Garin Flanders – VP of the Macon-Bibb Firefighters Association

Gary Wheat – CEO of Visit Macon

George McCanless – United Way of Central Georgia CEO

George Greer – Attorney

Gigi Weaver – Founder of Macon Vegans

Henderson Carswell – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Colonel of Special Operations

Henry Ficklin – Community leader and activist

Jason Downey – Georgia Board of Education vice-chairman

Julie Wilkerson – Executive Director of Macon Arts Alliance

Katie Powers – Book ‘Em founder

Leon Jones – Bibb County coroner

Lisa Holmes-Hughes – Macon-Bibb Fire administrative support operations director

Marc Whitfield – Local business leader

Matthew Mckenna – SCORE Middle Georgia chairman

Michael Bittick – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captain

Robby Fountain – Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority board chairman

Robin Parker – HCA Healthcare market director for communications

Ron Shipman – Retired business executive

Tanzy Kilcrease – Bibb Schools’ assistant superintendent of teaching and learning

Tedra Huston – Executive Director of Macon-Bibb Enhancement Authority

Tonja Khabir – Executive Director of Griffith Family Foundations

Tony Rojas – Macon Water Authority president

Weston Stroud – Macon-Bibb Transit planner

Yvonne Williams – Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce CEO