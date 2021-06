A release from the county says the mayor is expected to announce new changes and future plans to "significantly improve" collections.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on Bibb County's solid waste collections.

Miller says the city is "determined that the people of Macon-Bibb County get the services they deserve and are paying for."