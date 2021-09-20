Macon mayor to crack down on businesses illegally dumping scrap tires

"The only way we're going to regulate it is if we regulate not only the dealers, but also the people hauling the tires," District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell said.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County will soon begin to crack down on people and businesses illegally dumping scrap tires.

Mayor Lester Miller says for the past few months they've given people a grace period.

But Monday, the county is holding a public education session explaining the new ordinance the mayor signed into law in June.

Miller says after this session, code enforcement will be checking with businesses regularly to see how many tires they take in and how the tires are disposed of.

"There's just too many scrap tires. People are just dumping them randomly everywhere. So, the only way we're going to regulate it is if we regulate not only the dealers, but also the people hauling the tires. Anybody who has anything to do with used tires needs to be accountable for what they're doing," District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell said.

That education session is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. at the Government Center.