Macon mayor vetoes renaming auditorium and anti-discrimination ordinance

The mayor has issued two vetoes on items passed last week by the commission

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Robert Reichert has officially vetoed two controversial items passed last week by the county commission.

The first is the renaming of the Macon City Auditorium after former mayor C. Jack Ellis.

Commissioners originally voted 5-4 to rename the auditorium, with commissioners Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Scotty Shepherd and Joe Allen voting against.

Reichert was verbal then about his opposition to the renaming as commissioners discussed it, calling it "inappropriate."

In his veto, Reichert writes: I have carefully reviewed the resolution to rename the Macon City Auditorium as the C. Jack Ellis City Auditorium in honor of his contributions to our community, and I must acknowledge that as the first African-American Mayor of Macon, his time in office was truly memorable. However, I am constrained to observe the policy of the Macon-Bibb County Commission that prohibits the naming of a park, facility or street for a living person, or within one year of their death. While I realize that policy allows for an exception “when warranted by exception circumstances,” I do not find those circumstances to be present in this case.

The second item he vetoed is an anti-discrimination ordinance.

Commissioners also voted 5-4 on the ordinance with commissioners Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Joe Allen, and Scotty Shepherd voting against.

The ordinance sought to ban discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or military status. Under the ordinance, businesses cannot discriminate by withholding any goods, services or accommodations.

The ordinance sparked controversy and debate in commission.

In his veto, he wrote that emotions are running high in this case and his office received 1,000 emails about the ordinance, but he ultimately vetoed it after considering what would be the best outcome for the community as a whole.

You can see the full text of his veto below: