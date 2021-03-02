'More than just a legal compliance issue': Macon mayor warns bowling alley after video of brawl

Miller says he received complaints about Pin Strikes possibly violating COVID-19 guidelines

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller published a letter Wednesday warning a bowling alley after the release of a video on social media showing a fight there.

According to an email from the county, Miller notified the owners of Pin Strikes that the county received complaints about the business apparently not following and violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The email says the complaints included reports of minors being dropped off and left without supervision for hours, and fights happening inside and outside the business over several weekends.

“This is more than just a legal compliance issue for me. The reports and videos I’ve received have been very concerning on many levels, so we need Pin Strikes to take action now to prevent someone from being seriously hurt,” said Mayor Miller. “We’re serving this notice to make it very clear we expect businesses in our community to help protect people’s safety, whether that’s in how they serve alcohol, how many people they serve at one time, not allowing children to be unsupervised, and helping slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The county warns that violations of the county nuisance law, alcohol control law, and Gov. Kemp’s executive orders may result in: limited operations, limited capacity, a revocation of the business’ alcohol license (either temporarily or permanently), closing the business throughout the state’s public health emergency, or citing them for a misdemeanor.

Miller is calling on Pin Strikes to immediately address his and the public’s concerns. They suggested preventing minors from being unsupervised, preventing loitering, reviewing security practices and complying with Kemp’s orders.

“By implementing these reasonable protocols, it is our sincere hope that pin Strikes can prosper for years to come as a clean entertainment for adults and families alike, free from violence and danger,” Mayor Miller wrote in the letter.

Pin Strikes' latest Facebook post -- made on Jan. 25 -- says they will continue to require minors be accompanied by an adult older than 21.

They also said guests under 21 will not be permitted inside the building after 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.