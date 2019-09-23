MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend at least 10 years in prison after robbing a McDonald’s on Gray Highway in Nov. 2018.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, Donte Grayer, 27, pleaded guilty to robbing the fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

CASE HISTORY

Grayer walked into the McDonald’s at 550 Gray Highway around 11 p.m. on November 3, 2018.

He flashed a gun at an employee while asking to speak to a manager. The employee walked Grayer to the back and he ordered the manager to open the safe.

He then ran away and employees heard a gunshot. Witnesses saw Grayer accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun.

When deputies arrived, Grayer was wearing only his boxers.

