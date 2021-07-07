Macon Mental Health Matters group combines canning foods with counseling

The group exercised their mental health in a fun way by doing breathing exercises and learning to make spice jar pickles

MACON, Georgia — A group in Macon has discovered a new fun way to bring people together and explore mental health.

The Macon Mental Health Matters group held a session Wednesday called 'Counseling and Canning' at the Centenary United Methodist Church kitchen on Ash Street.

They performed mental exercises by breathing and exploring their thoughts, and they also learned how to make spice jar pickles.

The group 's CEO, Gloria Cisse, and Macon native Claire Cox say the group session has some benefits.

"We are bringing together activities that people might be interested in that also could benefit them in their everyday lives and connecting it with counseling and helping people understand you can get counseling more than one way," said Cisse. "This is a non-traditional way to manage your mental health."

"I love to can because the food just tastes better," said Cox. "It looks prettier, it tastes better, it's economical to do it, and it's just a fun activity in the summer. It becomes a part of my summer routine."

If you're interested in Macon Mental Health Matters and their future events, click here for more information.