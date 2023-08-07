Macon Mental Health Matters holds pop up gym in Macon

Folks got a chance to take care of their mental health on Saturday at the South Bibb Rec Center.

MACON, Ga. —

The "Macon Mental Health Matters" pop up gym came with a few twists.

They had their usual yoga and drum circle and meditation, but visitors also got to check out a car show.

Several area car clubs rolled up to the scene.

The "People and Pets Project" were also there to provide healthcare for both sides of the leash.

People got blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and their pets got microchips, free dog food, leashes, and toys.

Doctor Gloria Cisse with People and Pets hopes people realize there are many ways to care for your mental and physical health.

"There's all kind of ways that you can do things or things that you can do that'll support your mental health. not just sit in front of a therapist right? Even if we talk about therapist, I'm a therapist and people get to know me as a real person, not just as somebody that you might get to know," she said.