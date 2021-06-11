Macon Mentors Project holds tailgate party at Amerson River Park

It was all for the Mentors Project, part of the Macon Violence Prevention Initiative.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of kids dropped by Amerson River Park on Saturday for a tailgate party, but it wasn't your typical tailgate.

Kids could pick up free food, school supplies and notebooks. They even had the chance to win a bike.

It was all for the Mentors Project, part of the Macon Violence Prevention Initiative.

Some organizers took this time to let some motivational speakers talk to the kids. They focused on keeping Macon's youth on the right track.

"Put your guns down, get an education, that's the most powerful weapon in the world. It is very exciting we've got children running up hugging each other that haven't seen each other since the pandemic started and this is just absolutely awesome," said June O'Neal, the executive director of the Mentors Project.

Prizes were also given out at the party for best dressed and team spirit.