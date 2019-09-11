MACON, Ga. — Part of Mercer University Drive is blocked after a woman and a child were hit by a car Friday night. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, one person died at the scene.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive.

Sgt. Howard says a woman and a boy were crossing the street when they were hit by a car. The woman died at the scene, and the boy was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The 6-year-old boy is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

